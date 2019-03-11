U.S. Silica (SLCA) & Select Sands (SLSDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Sands does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Sands and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $15.15 million 0.35 -$1.57 million N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.58 billion 0.62 $145.20 million $1.58 8.52

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands 13.03% 8.60% 6.96% U.S. Silica -12.73% 12.55% 5.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Select Sands and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Silica 2 7 11 0 2.45

U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $25.16, indicating a potential upside of 86.91%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Select Sands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; magnesium silicate, a adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and DE and clay aggregates used as an absorbent for automotive, industrial, and sports turf applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

