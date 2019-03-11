UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $111,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI by 5,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in UGI by 739.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 599,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,243,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after acquiring an additional 509,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,414,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in UGI by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,463 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE:UGI opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

