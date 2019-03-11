UN ACQUISITION/SH SH (LTN) Director Juan Sartori Acquires 54,650 Shares

UN ACQUISITION/SH SH (NYSE:LTN) Director Juan Sartori acquired 54,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $317,516.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Sartori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Juan Sartori acquired 4,670 shares of UN ACQUISITION/SH SH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $35,398.60.

On Friday, February 22nd, Juan Sartori acquired 24,000 shares of UN ACQUISITION/SH SH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $140,880.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTN opened at $7.68 on Monday. UN ACQUISITION/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

UN ACQUISITION/SH SH Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

