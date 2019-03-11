Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

UN opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

