Uniqure (QURE) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.58

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 6653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Get Uniqure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. Analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, SVP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 5,739 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $160,175.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $1,454,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Uniqure by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,565,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,972,000 after purchasing an additional 474,320 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 27.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Uniqure (QURE) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.58” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/uniqure-qure-sets-new-52-week-high-at-64-58.html.

About Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.