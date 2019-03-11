United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

