United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,765 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.75. 48,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.54.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

