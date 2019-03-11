United Services Automobile Association Has $26.47 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.13% of PACCAR worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in PACCAR by 2,061.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 373,471 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $97,485.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,430. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $72.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

