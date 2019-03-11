Uniti Group (UNIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Uniti Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $20.57.

UNIT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

