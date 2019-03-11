US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 58,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,586. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in US Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

