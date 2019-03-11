USG Co. (USG) Position Boosted by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,847 shares during the quarter. USG comprises about 2.4% of ARP Americas LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARP Americas LP owned 0.18% of USG worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USG. FMR LLC grew its position in USG by 81.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,076,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,883,000 after buying an additional 2,285,345 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in USG during the fourth quarter worth about $77,575,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in USG by 153.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,436,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 869,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in USG by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,795,000 after buying an additional 861,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in USG by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 416,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $151,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USG opened at $42.94 on Monday. USG Co. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

