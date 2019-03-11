Valero Energy (VLO) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.01.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,065,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Valero Energy by 11,863.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 86.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,132,000 after buying an additional 982,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

