ValuEngine Downgrades American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) to Sell

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of AXL opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $24,791,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,553,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,146,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after acquiring an additional 892,027 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

