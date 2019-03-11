ValuEngine Lowers Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Hold

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.12. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.