ValuEngine Upgrades TopBuild (BLD) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised TopBuild from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura set a $66.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Buckingham Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $67.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $639.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,024,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 359.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 112,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

