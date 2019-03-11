Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Position Lessened by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after buying an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 219.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $85.28 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

