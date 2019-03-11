Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. 127,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,987. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director John F. Lehman sold 3,118 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $394,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,142.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 19,023 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,142,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,957,598.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,286 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,857. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,706,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

