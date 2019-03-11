Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.92.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $177.26 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $278,166.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.