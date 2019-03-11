Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Viacom were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 3,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viacom from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

