Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.76. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

