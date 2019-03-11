Viridium Pacific Group (VIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 60350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile (CVE:VIR)

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. operates as a consumer wellness and biotech innovation company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and possession of medical cannabis; ownership and leasing of land; hiring of personnel; and provision of contract services. It is also involved in the agricultural production and property development activities; and provision of financial services.

