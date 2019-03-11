Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,633,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,585,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 822,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 941.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 468,078 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000.

SPEM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,608. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

