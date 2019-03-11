Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597,144 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. 933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,864. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

