Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 227 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.05 ($2.57).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 137.58 ($1.80) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.