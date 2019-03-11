Wafra Inc. Acquires 27,880 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $111,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.20. 14,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $197.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

