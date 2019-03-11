Waters Co. (WAT) Holdings Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 47.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $463,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $3,996,791.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,457.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,685 shares of company stock worth $28,661,682. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $238.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $246.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.99.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

