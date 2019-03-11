Watsco Inc (WSO) Stake Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.53. 1,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/watsco-inc-wso-stake-decreased-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.