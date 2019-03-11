Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Camping World (CWH) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWH. Citigroup started coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of CWH opened at $12.92 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 70,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,060,032.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camping World by 156,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Camping World by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

