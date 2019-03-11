Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAIR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 243,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $791.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $395.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

