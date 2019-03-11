Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAIR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Wesco Aircraft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $395.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 520,781 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,448,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 97,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,911,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 97,585 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

