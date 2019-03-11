Westrock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Westrock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Westrock by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 233,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

