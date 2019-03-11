WideOpenWest (WOW) Price Target Cut to $9.50

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOW. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on WideOpenWest and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

WOW opened at $7.50 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.76.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,575 shares of company stock worth $69,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

