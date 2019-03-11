Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638,689. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

