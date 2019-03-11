Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.94.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $95,365,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 704,681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 212,330 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

