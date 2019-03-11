Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,271,000 after buying an additional 3,053,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,792,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,868,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,819,000 after buying an additional 90,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $55.67 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $55.90.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

