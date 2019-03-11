XOMA (XOMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XOMA. TheStreet lowered shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.43.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 36,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $527,254.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,273 shares of company stock valued at $923,452. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XOMA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in XOMA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in XOMA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

