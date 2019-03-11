XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.94% of XPO Logistics worth $358,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after acquiring an additional 721,707 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,553 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,487,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,825,000 after acquiring an additional 305,292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

