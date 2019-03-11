XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.53 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.53 million and $74.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00375178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.01685320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223376 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

