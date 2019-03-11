Zacks: Analysts Expect Blucora Inc (BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report sales of $216.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.02 million to $217.60 million. Blucora reported sales of $205.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $590.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $591.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $635.58 million, with estimates ranging from $634.35 million to $636.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blucora by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $27.16 on Monday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

