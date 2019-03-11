Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $335.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.91 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $255.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 173,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

