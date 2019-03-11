Zacks: Aquabounty Technologies Inc (AQB) Given $3.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Aquabounty Technologies’ rating score has declined by 35% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aquabounty Technologies an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. National Securities assumed coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 247,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Finally, Third Security LLC grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

AQB opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

