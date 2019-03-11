Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.44 Million

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $691.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.56 million and the lowest is $670.70 million. Hasbro posted sales of $716.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $87.05 on Monday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

