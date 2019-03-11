Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($3.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

