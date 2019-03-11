Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. Smart & Final Stores posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart & Final Stores.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of SFS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.76. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

