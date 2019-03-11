Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $789.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $839.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $748.00 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $734.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NBR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 38.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 368,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 739,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 101.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

