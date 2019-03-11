Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will post $187.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.88 million and the highest is $194.20 million. United Insurance posted sales of $182.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year sales of $793.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.19 million to $806.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $839.93 million, with estimates ranging from $818.06 million to $861.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director Daniel Peed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $30,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $396,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock worth $1,457,779. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

