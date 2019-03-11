Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safestore (SFSHF) to Sell

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores, comprising 120 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

