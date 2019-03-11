Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXNX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.98.

AXNX stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $563.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,942,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,551,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc in August 2013.

