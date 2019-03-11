Zacks: PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPDAI Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPDAI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PPDF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.32. PPDAI Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Regents of The University of California increased its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 333,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 279,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,766,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

