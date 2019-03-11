Zen Protocol (ZP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,859.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $3,859.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00375375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.01684634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.52 or 0.16827066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00223474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 23,926,255 coins and its circulating supply is 17,449,255 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

